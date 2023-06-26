PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Teheek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman must be given punishment as per law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Teheek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman must be given punishment as per law.

PTI leaders and workers have found attacking security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI had been using derogatory remarks against the heads of national institutions, he said.

Appreciating the military courts' unbiased working style, he said the current decisions taken by military courts are unprecedented.

He said military courts had sent a message across the board that everyone is equal before the law.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister will lead the election campaign after his arrival in Pakistan. He hoped that PML-N would win the general elections with majority votes.