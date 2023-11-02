PTI chairman not being slow poisoned: Faisal Sultan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Dr Faisal Sultan, personal physician of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, on Thursday categorically dismissed rumours of any slow poisoning to the PTI chairman following his medical examination in Adaila Jail.

Talking to the media after meeting the PTI chief in Adaila Jail with his legal team, Dr Sultan said the PTI chairman was not being slow poisoned.

“I have not observed any symptoms of slow poisoning to the PTI chief, who appears to be in good health and fit, and is even carrying out regular exercise in jail,” he added.

Dr Sultan said that the PTI chairman had also not made any complaints regarding the food being served to him in jail.