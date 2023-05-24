UrduPoint.com

PTI Chairman Promotes Politics Of 'fitna', Commotion: Khursheed Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 11:21 PM

PTI Chairman promotes politics of 'fitna', commotion: Khursheed Shah

Federal Minister of Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan promoted politics of 'Fitna' and commotion by closing doors for dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan promoted politics of 'Fitna' and commotion by closing doors for dialogue.

Such type of politics resulted in violent incidents of May 9, he said in a statement issued here.

He said today the country would not witness the dark day of the May 9 tragic incident if PTI was punished for carrying out attacks on ptv and Parliament in 2014.

He regretted that the judiciary should give equal treatment to all people.

The courts `should at least ask Imran Khan about his statements related to justice, he added.

The minister said the judiciary sent Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the gallows while destroyed in Khan's affection.

He said that the politics of lies, violence and corruption could not last long. Imran Khan challenged the NAB amendments and now was taking advantage of the said amendments, he added.

He said that Imran's politics was full of contradictions.

