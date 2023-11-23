Open Menu

PTI Chairman Responsible For Ruining Country's Economy: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief was responsible for ruining the country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief was responsible for ruining the country's economy.

No-confidence move was brought against the PTI Chairman to save the economy of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that all the political parties including PTI should take part in the general elections to be held on February 8, 2024, and the PPP had already started its campaign.

The PPP, he said has included job creation and restoration of economy in its manifesto. About Asifa Bhutto, he said: “She is free to contest the next elections.”

To a question about young people going abroad for jobs, he said its no harm in going abroad for job purpose as they will send remittances to Pakistan.

To another question about the pipeline project, he said that the PPP's last regime had made efforts for the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project to boost the industrial sector in the country.

