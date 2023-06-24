PTI Chairman to be treated as per law: Atta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta Ullah Tarar on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insf (PTI) Chairman and his workers have found involved in May 9 activity and punishment would be given to them as per the law of the country.

The Chairman PTI was the mastermind of May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the case of the PTI chairman should be trialed in military courts, adding cases of some people who have been sent to military courts.

In reply to a question about Umer Cheema, he said the former PTI leader and his family member were held by the anti-corruption department in a land-grabbing case.

About political victimization, he said that many leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N had to face jail due to false cases filed by the PTI regime.

He said that the coalition government did not believe in political victimization. He said that PTI leaders and workers are facing a tough time due to attacks on security institutions and police personnel.

Many cases were filed against the PTI by reason of the May 9 mayhem, he added.