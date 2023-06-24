Open Menu

PTI Chairman To Be Treated As Per Law: Atta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 10:10 PM

PTI Chairman to be treated as per law: Atta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta Ullah Tarar on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insf (PTI) Chairman and his workers have found involved in May 9 activity and punishment would be given to them as per the law of the country.

The Chairman PTI was the mastermind of May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the case of the PTI chairman should be trialed in military courts, adding cases of some people who have been sent to military courts.

In reply to a question about Umer Cheema, he said the former PTI leader and his family member were held by the anti-corruption department in a land-grabbing case.

About political victimization, he said that many leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N had to face jail due to false cases filed by the PTI regime.

He said that the coalition government did not believe in political victimization. He said that PTI leaders and workers are facing a tough time due to attacks on security institutions and police personnel.

Many cases were filed against the PTI by reason of the May 9 mayhem, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Jail May Muslim Family TV Government

Recent Stories

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

50 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

2 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

3 hours ago
Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

4 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

4 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

5 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

5 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan