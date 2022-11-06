PTI chairman using unconstitutional approach to assume power: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Sunday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was trying to adopt "unconstitutional manners to regain power." Talking to a private news channel, he said "unlawful activities adopted by the PTI chief were harmful to the country's interest." Imran Khan, he said was working for "vested interests" in Pakistan.

The PTI Chairman cannot get success in fulfilling his "sinister design", he added.

To a question, he said the PTI leaders had no respect for the members of opposition parties.

The interior minister said that Imran Khan was playing "gimmicks" with the nation and "pressurizing the institutions to make way for him in assuming power once again".

The national institutions including the judiciary should take notice of Imran Khan's unsubstantiated allegations, he said, adding the government should also show resistance to dispel the negative agenda of PTI leaders.

In reply to a question about the appointment of a new army chief, he said Imran Khan was "trying to make the army chief's appointment controversial".

He made it clear that the army chief would be selected on merit.