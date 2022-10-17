PTI Chairman won three NA seats in by-election in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi has won three seats of the national assembly in by-elections held on Sunday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI Chairman was elected from Charsadda, Mardan and Peshawar's Constituencies after these were declared vacant by the election commission following resignations tendered by the PTI lawmakers.

According to District Election Commissioner Mardan, PTI chairman Imran Khan has secured 76,681 votes in NA 22 Mardan-III defeating Muhammad Qasim of Jamiat ullema islam (JUI-F), who obtained 68, 181 votes while Abdul Waseh of Jumat-e-Islami Pakistan bagged 8239 votes and 243 votes by independent candidate Muhammad Sarwar.

The voters turned out remained 32.94 percent in the constituency.

According to Election Commission, the NA-24 Charsadda-II constituency was also clinched by Imran Khan who secured 78,589 votes against ANP Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan 68,356 votes, Mujeebur Rehman of Jumat e Islami Pakistan 7,883 votes and Spalay Mohmand 349 votes respectively.

Likewise, NA-31 Peshawar-V was also won by Imran Khan after securing 57,818 votes against runner up Ghulam Ahmad Bilour of ANP with 32,252 votes and 3816 votes by the Jumat e Islami candidate, Muhammad Aslam where voters turned out remained 20.28 percent.