UrduPoint.com

PTI Chairman Won Three NA Seats In By-election In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PTI Chairman won three NA seats in by-election in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi has won three seats of the national assembly in by-elections held on Sunday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI Chairman was elected from Charsadda, Mardan and Peshawar's Constituencies after these were declared vacant by the election commission following resignations tendered by the PTI lawmakers.

According to District Election Commissioner Mardan, PTI chairman Imran Khan has secured 76,681 votes in NA 22 Mardan-III defeating Muhammad Qasim of Jamiat ullema islam (JUI-F), who obtained 68, 181 votes while Abdul Waseh of Jumat-e-Islami Pakistan bagged 8239 votes and 243 votes by independent candidate Muhammad Sarwar.

The voters turned out remained 32.94 percent in the constituency.

According to Election Commission, the NA-24 Charsadda-II constituency was also clinched by Imran Khan who secured 78,589 votes against ANP Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan 68,356 votes, Mujeebur Rehman of Jumat e Islami Pakistan 7,883 votes and Spalay Mohmand 349 votes respectively.

Likewise, NA-31 Peshawar-V was also won by Imran Khan after securing 57,818 votes against runner up Ghulam Ahmad Bilour of ANP with 32,252 votes and 3816 votes by the Jumat e Islami candidate, Muhammad Aslam where voters turned out remained 20.28 percent.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Mardan Charsadda Sunday From NA-22 NA-24 NA-31

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

10 minutes ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

4 hours ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.