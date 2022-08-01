PTI challenges acceptance of its 11 MNAs' resignations

The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday raised objection on PTI's petition challenging the acceptance of resignations of its 11 MNAs by the speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday raised objection on PTI's petition challenging the acceptance of resignations of its 11 MNAs by the speaker National Assembly.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s General Secretary Asad Umar regarding the matter.

The petitioner stated that 131 MNAs of his party had tendered resignation after the no confidence voting.

He said that the parliamentary committee of his party had decided to resign from NA collectively as it wanted to get fresh mandate but the resignations were being accepted on the basis of pick and choose.

The petitioner was of the view that the speaker National Assembly had no authority to keep the matter of resignations as pending.

The petition prayed the court to instruct Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify all MNAs of PTI and declare the seats as vacant.

The petition also prayed the court to declare all the resignations as accepted. However, the registrar office of IHC raised objection against on the plea and asked the petitioner to rectify it.