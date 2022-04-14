PTI challenges actions against social media activists

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the actions against its social media activists

PTI's Leader Ali Nawaz Awan filed the petition. Secretary Interior, IGP Islamabad, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been made respondents in the case.

The petition stated that raided were being made at the houses of social media activists and their families were being harassed. It added that different cases had been registered against PTI social media activists.

The petition said that freedom of expression was the basic right of the citizen and it couldn't be ignored.

It prayed the court to take actions against officials involved in breaching the privacy of people. It also prayed the court to declare the actions of Police and FIA as illegal.