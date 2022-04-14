UrduPoint.com

PTI Challenges Actions Against Social Media Activists

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 06:09 PM

PTI challenges actions against social media activists

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the actions against its social media activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the actions against its social media activists.

PTI's Leader Ali Nawaz Awan filed the petition. Secretary Interior, IGP Islamabad, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been made respondents in the case.

The petition stated that raided were being made at the houses of social media activists and their families were being harassed. It added that different cases had been registered against PTI social media activists.

The petition said that freedom of expression was the basic right of the citizen and it couldn't be ignored.

It prayed the court to take actions against officials involved in breaching the privacy of people. It also prayed the court to declare the actions of Police and FIA as illegal.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Social Media Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Details of three ODIs and T20Is ..

Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Details of three ODIs and T20Is series announced

8 minutes ago
 Resignation of 123 PTI’s MNAs accepted by acting ..

Resignation of 123 PTI’s MNAs accepted by acting speaker: Farrukh Habib

21 minutes ago
 US in Coming Weeks to Announce Steps to Crack Down ..

US in Coming Weeks to Announce Steps to Crack Down on Russia Sanctions Evasion - ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons DC ICT in vehicles au ..

Islamabad High Court summons DC ICT in vehicles auction case

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka women to tour Pakistan for three ODIs an ..

Sri Lanka women to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and T20Is in May

36 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 11,348 New COVID-19 Cases, 254 Dea ..

Russia Confirms 11,348 New COVID-19 Cases, 254 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Respons ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.