PTI Challenges ECP’s Decision Of Re-polling In NA-75

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:37 PM

PTI challenges ECP’s decision of re-polling in NA-75

Ali Asjad Malhi, the PTI candidate who contested NA-75 by-polls, has asked the top court to set aside ECP notification regarding re-election in NA-75 and order it to release results of the previous by-polls.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has challenged before the Supreme Court (SC) decision of Election Commission of Pakistan to hold again NA-75 by-polls in Daska.

PTI candidate Asjad Malhi has challenged notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), pleading that the results of NA-75 should be released.

He asks the top court to set aside ECP notification.

PML-N alleged PTI of misuse of power and PTI in return accused it of organizing hooliganism in the constituency on election-day. A citizen also died due to firing in an area and the accused of firing was arrested by the police. Besides it, RPO, DPO and DC were removed from their officers after number of incidents. ECP also took notice and set aside the entire election by giving another date for re-polls.

More Stories From Pakistan

