UrduPoint.com

PTI Challenges ECP's Verdict In Prohibited Funding Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PTI challenges ECP's verdict in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding case.

Additional Secretary General PTI Umar Ayub moved the plea to IHC against the verdict of ECP.

It prayed the court to set aside the decision of ECP dated August 2, in prohibited funding matter.

It also prayed the court to terminate the show-cause notice of ECP to the PTI. The petitioner had named ECP and others as respondents in the case.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP in its verdict unanimously declared that the PTI had received prohibited funding. The electoral body also issued a show-cause notice to the party in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan May August Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

4 minutes ago
 OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-i ..

OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-inspired design system

14 minutes ago
 OPPO to Showcase Technology Innovations Including ..

OPPO to Showcase Technology Innovations Including Ray Tracing and Heterogeneous ..

19 minutes ago
 TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.