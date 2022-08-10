(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding case.

Additional Secretary General PTI Umar Ayub moved the plea to IHC against the verdict of ECP.

It prayed the court to set aside the decision of ECP dated August 2, in prohibited funding matter.

It also prayed the court to terminate the show-cause notice of ECP to the PTI. The petitioner had named ECP and others as respondents in the case.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP in its verdict unanimously declared that the PTI had received prohibited funding. The electoral body also issued a show-cause notice to the party in this regard.