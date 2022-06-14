(@Abdulla99267510)

Asad Umar, the general secretary, has filed the petition and asked the court to set aside ECP verdict.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2022) PTI on Tuesday filed a writ petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict on the reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly for women.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar filed the petition and submitted that the ECP's verdict of June 2 is against the law.

"The ECP issued a verdict to de-notify 25 dissidents of PTI. Uzma Kardar, Sajid Yousuf and Aisha Nawaz were also de-notified under the verdict," read the petition.

The ECP, on June 2, 2022, had ruled that the allocation of reserved seats — three women and two minorities — would be notified after the conclusion of the by-election for 20 vacant Punjab Assembly seats.

The petitioner maintained that a notification is supposed to be issued for the reserved seats as per the party's priority list but the ECP stopped the notification till the by-election on 20 seats.

He contended that ECP is responsible for issuing this notification.

Umar also mentioned the Names of PTI members on the party's priority list for the reserved seats. Batool Zain, Saira Raza and Fauzia Abbas are in the priority list.

He asked the court to nullify ECP's verdict issued on June 2.

Talking to the reporters, Asad Umar termed the ECP's verdict "weird". He said that the laws are quite clear and such a petition shouldn't have been filed.

Umar also demanded restoration of the reserved seats through notification at the earliest.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz's government stands on fake elections.