Open Menu

PTI Challenges Election Act Amendment Bill Before SC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2024 | 01:36 PM

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

PTI says the amendment has been done against the national interest and the same be set aside

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a constitutional petition before the Supreme Court against the Election Act Amendment Bill.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of the PTI, submitted a constitutional petition seeking the bill’s annulment.

The petition, filed under Article 184/3, was brought to the Supreme Court by PTI’s legal representative, Salman Akram Raja.

The National Assembly had approved the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote on Tuesday despite strong opposition protests.

During the National Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs presented the committee’s report on the bill. The assembly then approved both the bill and the motion to consider it.

Following the National Assembly’s approval, the Senate also passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote.

However, PTI and other opposition parties have rejected the bill and declared their intention to challenge it in court.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Vote Court Opposition

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

5 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

14 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

15 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

15 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

15 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan