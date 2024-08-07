PTI Challenges Election Act Amendment Bill Before SC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2024 | 01:36 PM
PTI says the amendment has been done against the national interest and the same be set aside
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a constitutional petition before the Supreme Court against the Election Act Amendment Bill.
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of the PTI, submitted a constitutional petition seeking the bill’s annulment.
The petition, filed under Article 184/3, was brought to the Supreme Court by PTI’s legal representative, Salman Akram Raja.
The National Assembly had approved the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote on Tuesday despite strong opposition protests.
During the National Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs presented the committee’s report on the bill. The assembly then approved both the bill and the motion to consider it.
Following the National Assembly’s approval, the Senate also passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote.
However, PTI and other opposition parties have rejected the bill and declared their intention to challenge it in court.
