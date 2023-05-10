PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fawad Chaudhary, the senior vice-president of the PTI, files the appeal and argues that Imran Khan's arrest is illegal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2023) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday approached the top court against the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision to allow the arrest of its chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The IHC had declared the arrest of Imran Khan legal while hearing his bail plea in two cases registered against him with Ramna Police Station and Secretariat police station. The IHC extended bail for the PTI chief till May 16, issued notices to the IGP and others, and demanded an explanation for the raid on its premises. The NAB Chairman had issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, and the Pakistan Rangers were directed to execute them. As Imran Khan arrived at the diary branch of the IHC for his biometrics before appearing in court, the Rangers forcibly entered and arrested him.

Imran Khan's arrest caused countrywide protests as thousands of PTI workers and supporters took to the streets to demand their leader's immediate release. They blocked roads, threw stones at police, and chanted slogans against the government. internet services across the country were suspended by the authorities.

Recent reports suggest that Asad Umar, PTI's Secretary General, was also arrested from the IHC, where he had gone with other party leaders to file an application for the safety, security, and immediate release of Imran Khan. Earlier in the day, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials raided the house of PTI leader and former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and arrested him in a case related to a dispute about the inheritance of his former sister-in-law. Cheema was later handed over to the Punjab police as he was also facing a terrorism case in Lahore.