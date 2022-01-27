PTI changes police culture in KPK: Mushtaq Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government changed the police culture in the department after coming into power in the province.

"We have ended political interference in the police and made the recruitment process transparent," he said while addressing the launch ceremony of the traffic police mobile application "IM Traffic Warden".

The speaker further said that the establishment of training institutes in the police departments has improved the performance of the police from other provinces and that was the vision of Imran Khan, the positive results of working independently can be seen, adding he said.

Introducing the new traffic police mobile application, he said that it is a testament to the abilities of the students of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST), soon this system should be brought to the provincial level.

A team of AUST students gave a multimedia presentation on the IM Traffic Warden app and said that the use of modern technology will facilitate citizens in enforcing traffic rules where information is available.

Traffic Warden on any complaint through the app would take immediate action, on the first violation the driver would be warned and the second time a record will be maintained for action on a violation of the same law. It is pertinent to mention that through the app children will be able to point out the mistake of their parents.

On the occasion Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirwais Niaz, Vice-Chancellor AUST Prof. Dr. Tahir Irfan, Lieutenant General R. Ayaz Saleem Rana, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi, SP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan, SP Headquarters Arif Javed, District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid, Chairman District Zakat Committee Tariq Mahmood.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the job of universities is not only to conduct exams and award degrees, but the provincial government has also allocated huge funds for research in the universities, he said that the idea of involving children in enforcing traffic rules is very good as a result the students of AUST has introduced a very good mobile application and showcased their talent. The speaker also expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Hazara police.

DIG Hazara said that we would make Hazara an example for the province, we have also brought to the notice of IG KPK about the new app which will also be launched in all the districts of the province.

SP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan has said that traffic is the most prominent issue of the Abbottabad city, the traffic police is imparting basic rules to the students of schools through the education unit. It is also informing the drivers at the transport bases and the traffic education unit has trained 1300 drivers.