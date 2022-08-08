UrduPoint.com

PTI Changes Venue For Power Show From Islamabad To Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2022 | 08:14 PM

PTI changes venue for power show from Islamabad to Lahore

Former Prime Minister and party’s Chairman Imran Khan has made this decision and has given tasks to leaders for door to door campaign ahead of power show in the provincial capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th,2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday changed the venue of its forthcoming August 13 power show from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan took this decision while chairing party’s political committee and it will hold its power show now in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

Lahore’s Hockey Stadium was chosen as the venue for August 13 gathering.

According to the sources, PTI would organize the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Lahore and for this purpose, important tasks were given to the party leaders during the political committee meeting.

Imran Khan directed the PTI leaders to make maximum steps to make the upcoming rally successful, adding that he also gave the tasks to the Lahore organisations and asked them to start preparations for the Independence Day celebrations.

Khan asked the Lahore leadership to run a door-to-door mass contact campaign ahead of the power show.

PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan told the media that Imran Khan decided to hold a public gathering in Lahore on August 13.

A PTI delegation visited the Rawalpindi cricket stadium and Liaquat Bagh.

Earlier, it was decided to organize the rally in Rawalpindi cricket stadium but the making of new pitches by the cricket board would affect the rally.

Ayub Khan said the officials of the English Cricket Board were also expected to visit the stadium.

Another PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan was of the view that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was also holding a public meeting on August 13. He stated that PTI would hold public gathering like a festival.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decided to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 14, a day after the party gave a one-month deadline to the Federal government to hold general elections in the country.

The PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Visit Rawalpindi Independence Bagh August Media From Government TLP

Recent Stories

Zardari pays homage to Imam Hussain (RA)

Zardari pays homage to Imam Hussain (RA)

3 seconds ago
 DIG reviews security arrangements of 10th Muharram ..

DIG reviews security arrangements of 10th Muharram

4 seconds ago
 9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully amid ..

9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully amid tight security

5 seconds ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahaw ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

23 minutes ago
 Control Room set-up in DC office Larkana

Control Room set-up in DC office Larkana

2 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions concluded peacefully in Q ..

9th Muharram processions concluded peacefully in Quetta

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.