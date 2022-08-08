PTI changes venue for power show from Islamabad to Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Prime Minister and party’s Chairman Imran Khan has made this decision and has given tasks to leaders for door to door campaign ahead of power show in the provincial capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th,2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday changed the venue of its forthcoming August 13 power show from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan took this decision while chairing party’s political committee and it will hold its power show now in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

Lahore’s Hockey Stadium was chosen as the venue for August 13 gathering.

According to the sources, PTI would organize the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Lahore and for this purpose, important tasks were given to the party leaders during the political committee meeting.

Imran Khan directed the PTI leaders to make maximum steps to make the upcoming rally successful, adding that he also gave the tasks to the Lahore organisations and asked them to start preparations for the Independence Day celebrations.

Khan asked the Lahore leadership to run a door-to-door mass contact campaign ahead of the power show.

PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan told the media that Imran Khan decided to hold a public gathering in Lahore on August 13.

A PTI delegation visited the Rawalpindi cricket stadium and Liaquat Bagh.

Earlier, it was decided to organize the rally in Rawalpindi cricket stadium but the making of new pitches by the cricket board would affect the rally.

Ayub Khan said the officials of the English Cricket Board were also expected to visit the stadium.

Another PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan was of the view that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was also holding a public meeting on August 13. He stated that PTI would hold public gathering like a festival.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decided to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 14, a day after the party gave a one-month deadline to the Federal government to hold general elections in the country.

The PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country.