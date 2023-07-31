PTI chief again approaches SC to stop Toshakhana case trial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday filed another appeal before the Supreme Court seeking to stop his trial in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The PTI chief stated in his plea that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had not stopped the lower court from proceeding in the criminal case while continued hearing his appeals.

Once the trial was completed then his appeals in the high court would become ineffective, he said, adding that the high court should have issued an order regarding rejection or acceptance of his request for a stay order.

The PTI chief's legal team also filed a miscellaneous application seeking to fix the said case for hearing on August 1.