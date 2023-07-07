PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A local court on Friday adjourned hearing till tomorrow in a plea pertaining admissibility of toshakhana criminal case against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday adjourned hearing till tomorrow in a plea pertaining admissibility of toshakhana criminal case against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Additional Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the case where in the lawyers of PTI's chairman and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appeared before the court.

The PTI chairman's lawyer Barrister Gohar adopted the stance that senior counsel Khawaja Harris couldn't appear before the court due to engagements in other courts.

However, ECP's Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said that these were just delaying tactics by the other side.

The court granted one-time exemption from appearance to Imran Khan and sought arguments from his lawyer tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had instructed the trial court to re-decide the admissibility of the said case within seven days.

The PTI chief was accused of not disclosing the information about the gifts received from toshakhana.