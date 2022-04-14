PTI chief announces country-wide protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has announced country-wide protest movement.

Addressing a public meeting in Peshawar late Wednesday night, he said that he was going to Karachi on upcoming Saturday to address a public meeting and then will also address a public meeting in Lahore on Thursday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Pervez Khattak and others also addressed the public meeting.

Imran Khan also asked his party members of assemblies to mobilize the people in their Constituencies for the new elections.