PTI Chief Appears Before IHC To Seek Bail In Multiple Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2023 | 03:01 PM

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

A video shared on the official Twitter account of PTI displayed Imran Khan's black SUV entering the IHC premises, while his security personnel provided protection with bulletproof shields.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday made his way to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to attend hearings related to numerous cases, including those concerning violent protests following his arrest on May 9 and the Toshakhana reference.

A video shared on the official Twitter account of PTI displayed Imran Khan's black SUV entering the IHC premises, while his security personnel provided protection with bulletproof shields.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq is scheduled to preside over seven bail petitions filed by Imran Khan in various cases. Simultaneously, a division bench, consisting of Justice Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear Imran's bail plea in a case registered against him for the murder of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was tragically killed in Quetta earlier this week.

Amid a busy day, Imran Khan will also appear before a district court at the Federal Judicial Complex to seek pre-arrest bail in connection with an FIR linked to alleged fraud in the sale of Toshakhana gifts.

The FIR was registered on June 6.

Furthermore, he is expected to appear before an anti-terrorism court to address ten cases concerning the violation of Section 144 and alleged threats made towards a female judge.

Before Imran's arrival, the FJC registrar granted him permission to enter the court premises in his vehicle. In a request submitted to the court, Imran emphasized the importance of having access to his vehicle within the premises to ensure his safety and minimize potential risks during his attendance.

Earlier today, the IHC extended its order, which had temporarily halted criminal proceedings against the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana reference. The Toshakhana is responsible for safeguarding gifts and valuable items presented by foreign officials to Pakistani public officials and is under the administration of the Cabinet Division.

