PTI Chief appoints Syed Noman Shah as Advisor to SG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Organizer, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Saifullah Khan Nyazee has appointed Syed Noman Shah as Advisor to the Secretary General (SG) PTI on Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

According to notification issued here, Syed Noman Shah Advisor to SG on Azad Jammu Kashmir will participate in the proceedings of both the AJK Steering Committee and Coordination Committee.