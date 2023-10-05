Open Menu

PTI Chief Approaches IHC To Suspend Disqualification

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 07:05 PM

PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualification

PTI chairman PTI has approached the Islamabad High Court in order to suspend the disqualification decision of the Election Commission in the Tosha Khana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) PTI chairman PTI has approached the Islamabad High Court in order to suspend the disqualification decision of the Election Commission in the Tosha Khana case.

Chairman PTI filed a petition in this regards in court on Thursday.

The petition stated that the notification of disqualification of chairman PTI was issued on the basis of conviction in the Tosha Khana case.

It requested the IHC to suspend the notification of disqualification of chairman PTI of the Election Commission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party ..

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party in his appeal

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered mariju ..

Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spur ..

Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spurious pesticides, fertilizers

2 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates UAE Wind Pr ..

37 minutes ago
 Egypt&#039;s energy sector open to Emirati investm ..

Egypt&#039;s energy sector open to Emirati investment, says Petroleum Minister

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan intends to develop itself as progressive, ..

Pakistan intends to develop itself as progressive, democratic, peaceful nation: ..

36 minutes ago
UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host ..

UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

38 minutes ago
 Golf: International Series Singapore

Golf: International Series Singapore

36 minutes ago

LESCO recovers Rs 23m from 881 defaulters on 22nd day recovery campaign

40 minutes ago
 765,900 children administered anti-polio drops in ..

765,900 children administered anti-polio drops in three days

40 minutes ago
 PFA stops production at eight water filtration pla ..

PFA stops production at eight water filtration plants

40 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to b ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s announcement to bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan