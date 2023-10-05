PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualification

PTI chairman PTI has approached the Islamabad High Court in order to suspend the disqualification decision of the Election Commission in the Tosha Khana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) PTI chairman PTI has approached the Islamabad High Court in order to suspend the disqualification decision of the Election Commission in the Tosha Khana case.

Chairman PTI filed a petition in this regards in court on Thursday.

The petition stated that the notification of disqualification of chairman PTI was issued on the basis of conviction in the Tosha Khana case.

It requested the IHC to suspend the notification of disqualification of chairman PTI of the Election Commission.