PTI chief arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case: IGP

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday said that the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In a tweet by the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, the IGP said that the situation of the Federal capital was normal and as per the routine.

Dr Nasir Abkar said that the Section 144 was already imposed in the federal capital and action would be taken in case of any violation.

"No violence has been done against any individual during the arrest of PTI chief," adding that the Police had created a cordon around the vehicle of Imran Khan to ensure his safety.