UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Arrested In Al-Qadir Trust Case: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PTI chief arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case: IGP

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday said that the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In a tweet by the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, the IGP said that the situation of the Federal capital was normal and as per the routine.

Dr Nasir Abkar said that the Section 144 was already imposed in the federal capital and action would be taken in case of any violation.

"No violence has been done against any individual during the arrest of PTI chief," adding that the Police had created a cordon around the vehicle of Imran Khan to ensure his safety.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Vehicle Nasir

Recent Stories

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

2 minutes ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

41 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

1 hour ago
 Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

1 hour ago
 Charitable institutions commended for supporting s ..

Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed Univ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.