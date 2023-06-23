Open Menu

PTI Chief Begging For NRO From Present Govt: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that the PTI chief used to say that he would not give NRO but today he is begging for NRO from the present government.

In a statement issued here Friday, Imtiaz Shaikh said that the tragedy of May 9 will never be forgotten by the nation and the families of the martyrs.

Despite the passage of more than one month, the people and the heirs of the martyrs still waiting for justice, Shaikh said.

He said that the miscreants of May 9 tragedy were still roaming around independently with the help of facilitators.

He said that until all the miscreants are brought to justice, the families of the martyrs would not have patience.

