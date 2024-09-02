PTI Chief Begging For Talks With Nawaz Sharif: Azma
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 09:31 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said stated that Imran Khan has been begging for negotiations with Nawaz Sharif for the past one and a half years but he does not even consider it appropriate to mention the PTI chief's name
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said stated that Imran Khan has been begging for negotiations with Nawaz Sharif for the past one and a half years but he does not even consider it appropriate to mention the PTI chief's name.
In her remarks in response to Barrister Saif’s statement, she said Imran Khan is an ungrateful, backstabbing and opportunistic and no one is willing to sit with him. She said that Imran Khan is desperately seeking negotiations, but the PML-N has no interest. "PTI's political orphans are creating imaginary scenarios on their own. One who refers their benefactors as Mir Jafar cannot be trusted," she added.
Bokhari emphasized that Nawaz Sharif’s politics, vision, and mission are solely focused on the development and prosperity of Pakistan. She criticized those who fail to understand the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. She also accused Murad Saeed of sitting abroad and making government decisions, such as determining who should be in the cabinet or who should be removed. She claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur is acting like a second version of Usman Buzdar. She highlighted that voices of corruption and nepotism are rising from within PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The funds meant for the people of KP are being distributed among themselves, she added.
Recent Stories
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves
Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project
Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics
PPMC reviews LESCO performance
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead
Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for ..
LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours
Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card programme with Arno Kirchhof
LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels
Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Sep 4 in Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody10 minutes ago
-
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project16 minutes ago
-
PPMC reviews LESCO performance16 minutes ago
-
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead56 minutes ago
-
Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for Information and Broa ..26 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours24 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card programme with Arno Kirchhof24 minutes ago
-
LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels24 minutes ago
-
Oxford University Alumni organises national dialogue on Pakistan’s challenges4 minutes ago
-
PTA starts banning of mobile sims on expired ID cards5 minutes ago
-
Renowned poet, writer Ahmad Rahi remembered5 minutes ago