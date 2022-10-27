UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Being Used As Political Pawn By External Forces: JUI-F

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan was being used as political pawn by the external forces, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghauri on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he alleged Imran Khan for working on a foreign agenda to bring the political and economic instability through anti-state and anti-public activities in the country.

Terming the PTI's long march as 'riot march' and a ploy for face-saving, he said through all such political jargons, Imran wanted to seek NRO for himself.

He said Imran Khan's narrative of foreign conspiracy against his government had been badly exposed and likewise his long march would be a 'failed attempt'.

Aslam Ghauri expressing his amazement on the PTI long march, said to whom Imran Khan was pleasing by creating conflict among the people and national institutions as his agenda was to spread chaos and anarchy in the country.

He said the government would leave no stone unturned to counter the nefarious designs of the PTI. The main focus of the coalition government was to provide all possible relief to the people, he added.

He said Imran Khan was a person who is devoid of morals and promoting ill-ethics in the young generation.

The government welcomes the PTI march to Islamabad, but there would be no compromise on the safety of people's lives and property, he added.

