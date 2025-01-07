Open Menu

PTI Chief, Bushra Bibi’s Interim Bail Extended To Jan 28

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The interim bail for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in six cases and his spouse Bushra Bibi in one case has been extended till January 28.

Meanwhile, the decision on Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail in the Toshakhana receipts case remains pending as the court postponed its reserved judgment.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Khalid Chaudhry, submitted an exemption application, which the court approved. However, a ruling on her bail request could not be finalized.

During the hearing, a junior lawyer informed the court that Salman Safdar, the PTI founder’s lawyer, was unavailable due to his involvement in another case. Consequently, the court adjourned the proceedings to January 28. The cases include charges related to Toshakhana receipts and protest and vandalism.

