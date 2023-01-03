PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the PTI Chairman Imran Khan consistently changes his narratives to mislead the people.

The Minister said Imran Khan, during his rule, acted like a dictator and took autocratic steps against his opponents on false allegations but not a single allegation was proved.

Her reaction came two days after Imran Khan vowed to come back to power through general elections in the new year of 2023.

Khan tweeted, "Year 2022: "it was the best of times, it was the worst of times". A govt with one of the best econ performances was removed through a conspiracy triggered by supreme self-interest; & Pak was handed over to a bunch of criminals. They ran economy to the ground, gave themselves NRO2,".

In another tweet, Khan said, "& through NAB law amends opened the doors for all white collar criminals to plunder.

How was it the "best of times"? It was the first time I have seen Pakistanis become a nation. Despite all parties combining together against PTI, supported by ECP & Establishment, PTI through,".

He went on to say, "massive public support won 75% of bye elections & established itself as a truly national Party. Despite the gloom right now, esp of a possible default, I have faith in Almighty Allah & confidence in our people that without doubt in 2023 through elections PTI will form strong govt,".

The PTI Chairman also said, "& bring about substantive structural reforms to get Pakistan out of the crisis the Imported govt & its backers have plunged the country into,".