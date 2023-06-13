UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Complains Of Fever, Fatigue After Day Long In Islamabad Courts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2023 | 02:28 PM

PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day long in Islamabad courts

Doctors advise Imran Khan, who had traveled from Lahore to Islamabad to secure bail in various cases, to rest and recuperate.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's health has taken a downturn, as he complains of fever and fatigue.

The latest rports highlighted that the former Prime Minister's condition worsened upon his return from Islamabad yesterday.

Doctors advised Imran Khan, who had traveled from Lahore to Islamabad to secure bail in various cases, to rest and recuperate.

The District and Session Courts of Islamabad had previously granted interim bail to Imran Khan in nine cases involving violations of Section 144, protests, and vandalism at different police stations in the capital city.

This decision prevented the police from making any arrests.

During a recent hearing, Imran Khan appeared in court along with his legal team at the Judicial Complex. Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Mahmood Haroon's court approved bail in a case registered at Khanna police station, requiring a surety of Rs. 30,000 until July 4.

Similarly, Additional District and Sessions Judge Farukh Fareed's court approved bail in two cases registered at Shahzad Town police station, with a surety of Rs.

5,000 each until July 4. Additionally, Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra's court accepted sureties of Rs. 10,000 each for bail in cases registered at Secretariat police station, Tarnol police station, and Karachi Company police station.

However, Imran Khan's recent statements during an unofficial conversation with journalists shed light on other troubling aspects. He revealed that their driver and cook, Rahim, were abruptly taken away and detained. Both individuals were allegedly treated inhumanely, being thrown into a small cell like animals.

Imran Khan further disclosed that the cook had a respiratory condition, and since his return, he had been battling for his life on a ventilator. Disturbingly, Imran Khan expressed concerns about people being coerced into becoming witnesses against him in military courts. He vowed to rectify the justice system if he returned to power.

Imran Khan's deteriorating health raises concerns about his well-being and underscores the ongoing legal battleshe faces.

