PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum  

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has criticized Chairman PTI Imran Khan for creating unrest in the country through long march.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that time for running dirty game by PTI Chief has ended now.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan made compromise on national interests for his personal political interests.

The Minister said the PTI chief, who is a foreign agent, made mockery of the country and the entire nation.

She said the PTI Chief abused opponents, ran dirty campaigns against martyrs and prompted a revolt against national institutions.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan showcased the spectacles for the past four years, which have been exposed now.

Strongly criticising the PTI Chairman, the Minister said four years of PTI rule was full of inefficiency, incompetence and lies

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan is lying to the nation in public meetings and trying to make the security institutions controversial.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said the Prime Minister has full authority to appoint the army chief on merit.

He said the government is ready to hold talks with PTI for resolving political issues, but it will not accept any unconstitutional demand.