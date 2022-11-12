UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Compromised National Interests For His Political Interests: Marriyum

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2022 | 02:46 PM

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum  

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has criticized Chairman PTI Imran Khan for creating unrest in the country through long march.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that time for running dirty game by PTI Chief has ended now.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan made compromise on national interests for his personal political interests.

The Minister said the PTI chief, who is a foreign agent, made mockery of the country and the entire nation.

She said the PTI Chief abused opponents, ran dirty campaigns against martyrs and prompted a revolt against national institutions.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan showcased the spectacles for the past four years, which have been exposed now.

Strongly criticising the PTI Chairman, the Minister said four years of PTI rule was full of inefficiency, incompetence and lies

On other hand, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has criticized Chairman PTI Imran Khan for creating unrest in the country through long march.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan is lying to the nation in public meetings and trying to make the security institutions controversial.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said the Prime Minister has full authority to appoint the army chief on merit.

He said the government is ready to hold talks with PTI for resolving political issues, but it will not accept any unconstitutional demand.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Long March Qamar Zaman Kaira Maryam Aurangzeb Gilgit Baltistan TV Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

1 hour ago
 OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations a ..

1 hour ago
 Get Your Work Done Efficiently with vivo Y02s

Get Your Work Done Efficiently with vivo Y02s

1 hour ago
 Camon 19 Pro offers a unique blend of performance ..

Camon 19 Pro offers a unique blend of performance and style

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.