UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Crosses All Limits To Defame National Institutions: Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 11:40 PM

PTI chief crosses all limits to defame national institutions: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Sunday said that chief Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has crossed all the limits to defame the national institutions which will not be tolerated anymore.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said "This is the country where we all have to be buried and we will not allow one person to play with our values and our country." He said the allegations against the brave and distinguished officers of the Pakistan Army including Major General Faisal is actually an attack on the institution with which the whole of Pakistan stands.

"A person is fooling his innocent workers with lies and deceit, I see the downfall of this person," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

14 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

24 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

24 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

24 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.