ISLAMABAD: (UtduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the PTI Chief Imran Khan is not interested in elections in the country, but he wants his selection as Prime Minister again.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, she said the people of Pakistan remember Imran Khan's tenure as a ‘black chapter in the history of the country.

The Information Minister said the people are paying the price of Imran’s four year misrule which was marked by corruption, incompetence and inefficiency.

She said the PML-N is the only party that revived the national economy in the past and it would again provide relief to the masses by overcoming inflation and unemployment.