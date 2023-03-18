UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Doing Politics Of 'anarchy': Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 11:42 PM

PTI chief doing politics of 'anarchy': Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Saturday

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was continuously challenging the writ of the government and recent incidents related to judicial proceedings were a clear manifestations in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was continuously challenging the writ of the government and recent incidents related to judicial proceedings were a clear manifestations in this regard.

He expressed his views while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government had no plan to arrest Imran Khan and whatsoever happened in the sessions court Islamabad was his own drama to avoid judicial proceedings.

In his remarks, he further added that Imran Khan had been a source of creating trouble in politics of Pakistan since 2014 but now, his political behaviour was unbearable and had been rejected by the people of Pakistan.

"Imran's politics is over, so he is waiting for bloodshed and violence through which he could continue the vicious circle of (petty) politics", he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Circle Government Court

Recent Stories

Strong Group of Russian Forces Stationed in Crimea ..

Strong Group of Russian Forces Stationed in Crimea Ready to Tackle Threats - Gov ..

4 minutes ago
 Temporary increase in egg, poultry prices aim to e ..

Temporary increase in egg, poultry prices aim to ensure balanced merchant-consum ..

29 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of legend actor Muhammad Ali to ..

Death anniversary of legend actor Muhammad Ali to be observed on 19 March

4 minutes ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

4 minutes ago
 Businessmen backbone of Pakistani economy: Preside ..

Businessmen backbone of Pakistani economy: President Dr. Arif Alvi

4 minutes ago
 FWO Mining Initiative Workshop held in Bajaur

FWO Mining Initiative Workshop held in Bajaur

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.