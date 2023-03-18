PTI chief doing politics of 'anarchy': Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Saturday

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was continuously challenging the writ of the government and recent incidents related to judicial proceedings were a clear manifestations in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was continuously challenging the writ of the government and recent incidents related to judicial proceedings were a clear manifestations in this regard.

He expressed his views while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government had no plan to arrest Imran Khan and whatsoever happened in the sessions court Islamabad was his own drama to avoid judicial proceedings.

In his remarks, he further added that Imran Khan had been a source of creating trouble in politics of Pakistan since 2014 but now, his political behaviour was unbearable and had been rejected by the people of Pakistan.

"Imran's politics is over, so he is waiting for bloodshed and violence through which he could continue the vicious circle of (petty) politics", he stated.