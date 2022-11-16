UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Exploiting Arshad's Killing Incident For Political Gains: Faisal Karim Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 07:42 PM

PTI chief exploiting Arshad's killing incident for political gains: Faisal Karim Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was exploiting the killing incident of senior anchor Arshad Sharif for his political gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was exploiting the killing incident of senior anchor Arshad Sharif for his political gains.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Federal government had already constituted a high-level inquiry commission to probe the killing of slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

Flanked by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, the SAPM said Pakistan had gained several achievements on diplomatic fronts under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Faisal Kundi said due to bad and incompetent governance of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last decade the incidents like terrorism were on rise.

"Today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan could not visit his own constituency as his party had completely failed to address the public grievance," he added.

Commenting on the attack on Imran Khan at Wazirabad, he said PTI's own Chief Minister in Punjab was not entertaining him.

He said that Imran Khan told the public that after being injured in the Wazirabad incident, he did not go to the nearest hospital for his treatment and chose Shaukat Khanum hospital.

Faisal Kundi said PTI chief should told the nation about the collection of Rs 15 billion aid for flood victims was utilized.

He accused the PTI for using flood donations money to carry out Long March.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Long March Qamar Zaman Kaira Visit Gilgit Baltistan Wazirabad Faisal Karim Kundi Money Government Billion

Recent Stories

Rally held to express solidarity with Armed forces ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Armed forces

46 seconds ago
 DC holds khuli katchery

DC holds khuli katchery

47 seconds ago
 IGP inaugurates AIDFC at Ideas Expo 2022

IGP inaugurates AIDFC at Ideas Expo 2022

49 seconds ago
 Iran releases Greek tankers seized in May: Athens

Iran releases Greek tankers seized in May: Athens

4 minutes ago
 Reconstruction of damaged infrastructure of all se ..

Reconstruction of damaged infrastructure of all sectors to reduce poverty ratio: ..

4 minutes ago
 BBISE to provide facilities to students by introdu ..

BBISE to provide facilities to students by introducing technology: Chairman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.