Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was exploiting the killing incident of senior anchor Arshad Sharif for his political gains

Addressing a press conference, he said the Federal government had already constituted a high-level inquiry commission to probe the killing of slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

Flanked by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, the SAPM said Pakistan had gained several achievements on diplomatic fronts under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Faisal Kundi said due to bad and incompetent governance of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last decade the incidents like terrorism were on rise.

"Today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan could not visit his own constituency as his party had completely failed to address the public grievance," he added.

Commenting on the attack on Imran Khan at Wazirabad, he said PTI's own Chief Minister in Punjab was not entertaining him.

He said that Imran Khan told the public that after being injured in the Wazirabad incident, he did not go to the nearest hospital for his treatment and chose Shaukat Khanum hospital.

Faisal Kundi said PTI chief should told the nation about the collection of Rs 15 billion aid for flood victims was utilized.

He accused the PTI for using flood donations money to carry out Long March.