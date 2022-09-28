PTI chief has nothing to give to people: Azma

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had nothing to give to the people except for hollow slogans and baseless promises.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that alleged audio-tape of the PTI chief had exposed the real face of his party.It had been proved after the audio-leak that objective of the PTI was to protect its politics even at the cost of affecting foreign relations, she alleged.

Azma Bukhari said that the previous government signed a poor deal with the IMF and that too was not fulfilled in a professional manner which resulted in worsening the economic situation.She said the incumbent government led by Shehbaz Sharif was taking bold steps to revive the economy of the country.

To a question, she said the PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and others had been facing cases initiated against them politically.