PTI Chief Imprisoned Due To His Own Misdeeds: Former Information Minister Sindh And Head Of PPP Social Media Sherjeel Inam Memon

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Former Information Minister Sindh and Head of PPP Social Media Sherjeel Inam Memon has said that the chairman of PTI Imran Khan is imprisoned due to his own misdeeds.

Talking to media here at the residence of the Secretary Information PPP KP, Amjad Khan Afridi on Wednesday, he said that Imran Khan has sold gifts received from international dignitaries and orchestrated attacks on national institutions and public properties on May 9th and 10th.

Former provincial presidents of PPP KP, Hamayun Khan, Amjad Khan Afrid, Haji Farzand Ali and Gohar Afridi flanked him on the occasion. he Sindh-based PPP leader called for an investigation into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar and billion Tree Tsunami projects.

He said that the track record of PPP shows that it had always faced challenges with bravery and was capable of steering the country out of all crises. He said that in the current situation, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has once again emerged as the only leader capable of taking all institutions and stakeholders on board to put the country on track for progress and development. To a question, he said that PPP is fully prepared for general elections and will oppose any delay in this regard.

