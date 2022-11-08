PTI chief intends to destabilize country on whims of 'others': Palwasha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan Tuesday said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan wanted to destabilize the country on the whims of others.

Addressing a press conference here, she said earlier the second-tier leadership of PTI was criticizing the state institutions but now the top leaders of the party including Imran Khan were doing the same which was very unfortunate.

Palwasha Khan alleged that Imran Khan wanted to divide national institutions, whereas the existing democratic forces would stop him with full force.

She said that Imran Khan was paving the way for the country's enemies to do mudslinging on the state institutions which should be stopped by the government.

"Staying in power is not politics as big revolutionary leaders of the world did not come to power," she added.

She said that state institutions were the target of the PTI chief and he was doing all this at someone's behest to damage the prestige of the institutions.

A day earlier, Palwasha Khan said the PTI chief wrote a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi for intervening in the matter as the supreme commander of Pakistan but the latter did not play any role in this regard.

However, Dr Arif Alvi himself violated Article 6 of the Constitution by dissolving the National Assembly, she added.

"What are the reasons for praising the Indian media of Imran and why PTI chief was paving the way for the enemies of the country? If Imran Khan wants to fight with state institutions, then PPP will stand one step ahead to contest him," she added.

To a question, Palwasha Khan said the country did not belong to Imran Khan alone rather it was a country of 220 million people.