UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Intends To Destabilize Country On Whims Of 'others': Palwasha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PTI chief intends to destabilize country on whims of 'others': Palwasha

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan Tuesday said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan wanted to destabilize the country on the whims of others.

Addressing a press conference here, she said earlier the second-tier leadership of PTI was criticizing the state institutions but now the top leaders of the party including Imran Khan were doing the same which was very unfortunate.

Palwasha Khan alleged that Imran Khan wanted to divide national institutions, whereas the existing democratic forces would stop him with full force.

She said that Imran Khan was paving the way for the country's enemies to do mudslinging on the state institutions which should be stopped by the government.

"Staying in power is not politics as big revolutionary leaders of the world did not come to power," she added.

She said that state institutions were the target of the PTI chief and he was doing all this at someone's behest to damage the prestige of the institutions.

A day earlier, Palwasha Khan said the PTI chief wrote a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi for intervening in the matter as the supreme commander of Pakistan but the latter did not play any role in this regard.

However, Dr Arif Alvi himself violated Article 6 of the Constitution by dissolving the National Assembly, she added.

"What are the reasons for praising the Indian media of Imran and why PTI chief was paving the way for the enemies of the country? If Imran Khan wants to fight with state institutions, then PPP will stand one step ahead to contest him," she added.

To a question, Palwasha Khan said the country did not belong to Imran Khan alone rather it was a country of 220 million people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Article 6 Same Pakistan Peoples Party Media All Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

10 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

45 minutes ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.