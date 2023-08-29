Open Menu

PTI Chief 'mastermind' Of May 9 Vandalism: Caretaker Minister For Interior Sarfraz Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 10:58 PM

PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 vandalism: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was the 'mastermind' of the May 9 mayhem against security institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was the 'mastermind' of the May 9 mayhem against security institutions.

"May 9 was the black day in the history of Pakistan," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Those found guilty of criminal acts against State Television, and national and security institutions would be rewarded with punishment as per law, he remarked.

Commenting on delay in general elections, he said delimitation is imperative for holding transparent polls across the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said would announce the date for general elections after the completion of the delimitation process.

In reply to a question about the resurfacing wave of terrorism, he said that terrorists have hideouts in Afghanistan.

We have completed the fencing of more than 645 kilometers bordering the area with Afghanistan. About the smuggling of Dollars, he said, it is a challenging task to control Dollar smuggling.

To a question about illegal Afghans residing in different parts of Pakistan, he said a comprehensive mechanism was being evolved for restricting unregistered and illegal Afghans to this part of the region.

To another question about rising inflation, he said that Pakistan is rich in agriculture, and mineral resources, stating all-out efforts were being ensured to bring foreign investment to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Dollar Election Commission Of Pakistan Agriculture May Criminals TV

Recent Stories

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion constructi ..

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion construction’s tender for Reem Hills P ..

25 minutes ago
 Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

17 minutes ago
 Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane ..

Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia

15 minutes ago
 Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Ma ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki thanks Caretak ..

11 minutes ago
 HESCO Chief hopes upgraded Nooriabad grid station ..

HESCO Chief hopes upgraded Nooriabad grid station to improve power supply

11 minutes ago
Minorities Commission's Head Muki Sham calls on Go ..

Minorities Commission's Head Muki Sham calls on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Pr ..

Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kak ..

11 minutes ago
 Pak Javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem thankful to coac ..

Pak Javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem thankful to coaches for silver medal

11 minutes ago
 IHC instructs PTI chief's lawyer to remove objecti ..

IHC instructs PTI chief's lawyer to remove objections on bail petitions

11 minutes ago
 HDA finds AD Planning & Development guilty during ..

HDA finds AD Planning & Development guilty during inquiry

11 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends PTI chairm ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends PTI chairman's imprisonment sentence in ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan