PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 vandalism: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was the 'mastermind' of the May 9 mayhem against security institutions.

"May 9 was the black day in the history of Pakistan," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Those found guilty of criminal acts against State Television, and national and security institutions would be rewarded with punishment as per law, he remarked.

Commenting on delay in general elections, he said delimitation is imperative for holding transparent polls across the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said would announce the date for general elections after the completion of the delimitation process.

In reply to a question about the resurfacing wave of terrorism, he said that terrorists have hideouts in Afghanistan.

We have completed the fencing of more than 645 kilometers bordering the area with Afghanistan. About the smuggling of Dollars, he said, it is a challenging task to control Dollar smuggling.

To a question about illegal Afghans residing in different parts of Pakistan, he said a comprehensive mechanism was being evolved for restricting unregistered and illegal Afghans to this part of the region.

To another question about rising inflation, he said that Pakistan is rich in agriculture, and mineral resources, stating all-out efforts were being ensured to bring foreign investment to Pakistan.