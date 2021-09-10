PTI chief organiser calls on Chief Minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday to discuss the matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said PTI was the most popular political party in the country and added that the government was fully focused to fulfill promises made with the people. While terming party workers an asset, the CM assured to resolve their genuine problems on a priority basis.

PTI's political narrative was based on golden principles of transparency, merit, social justice and the rule of law, he asserted.

The outmoded system had wreaked havoc on the institutions and the government was striving hard to rectify the stale system, he said adding that opposition parties had been disorganised as they didn't have any agenda except to protect their ill-gotten money.

In fact, their politics was all but over, he continued. The PTI had put the country in the right direction under PM Imran Khan, he maintained.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that every district will equally prosper under the district development package. The people have full trust over the PTI leadership whereas the opposition's negative narrative had failed, he added.