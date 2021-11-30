PTI chief organizer, central leaders discuss party matters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi met party's central leadership to discuss party matters here in the metropolis on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi met party's central leadership to discuss party matters here in the metropolis on Tuesday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, besides PTI's Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh and Central Deputy Secretary General Ashraf Qureshi were also present in the meeting, according to communique.

The meeting discussed the party matters and other issues of mutual interests.

They also discussed campaign activities in the Sindh province and future goals.

Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Niazi said that PTI was systematic political party of the country and added the party's constitution provided the direction to the leaders.

He asked the party's central leadership to play role in activating the coordination between central and regional chapters of the party in Sindh province like other parts the country.

He further said that a strategy be made in coordination with regional chapters.