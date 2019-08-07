UrduPoint.com
PTI Chief Organizer Meet Mishal Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

PTI chief organizer meet Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee met Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife, Mishal Malik at her residence here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mashal Malik appealed to PTI Chief Organizer to take up the issue in the United Nations.

She said that Kashmir issue had gained importance in the world. Indian troops have unlawfully occupied Kashmir breaking all the rules of the world, she added.

Mishal Malik said that Yasin Malik was in the death cell and was not being shifted to the hospital.

On this occasion, Saifullah Nyazee acknowledged that Yasin Malik was a brave man and he had given a lot of sacrifices for Kashmir.

He said that if anyone gets ill, he should get medical facilities even in jail. He ensured that Pakistan would highlight this issue on every forum.

Nayazee said that global community should understand Kashmir situation and added that PTI would hold a protest rally at D Chowk on Friday.

Yasin Malik and Mashal-Malik's daughter said I need your help to bring my father back and also asked to help the Kashmiris.

