PTI Chief Organizer Meets Sadiq Sanjrani

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Friday held meeting with PTI nominated candidate for Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Friday held meeting with PTI nominated candidate for Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Federal Minister for Railways Senator Azam Khan Swati and Senator Faisal Javed were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

They expressed full confidence in Sadiq Sanjrani's nomination as candidate for the slot of Senate Chairman.

The political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

