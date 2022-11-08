PTI chief playing politics for personal interests: Ahsan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday criticized the PTI Chairman for playing politics to gain personal interests.

Grabbing power through unconstitutional manner was the dream of Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Recent evidence had exposed Khan's mental illness, he said adding that PTI Chairman has adopted extremist attitude to achieve goals.

In reply to a question about delaying tactics for registering FIR against attack on Imran in Gujranwala, he said the provincial government should register case without delay.

We should take measures to address the issues of extremism being promoted by Imran's party through long march, he said.

Voicing serious concerns over negative role of KPK and Punjab for good governance, he said the Punjab should take immediate steps to improve governance system.