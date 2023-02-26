LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was protecting the people around him who had been accused of corruption, and cases had been registered against them.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretariat in Model Town here, he said that a man, who had admitted to give bribe to a PTI leader for getting employment on forged documents, was sitting next Imran Khan during his press conference on Saturday. The PTI leader, who had allegedly received the bribe money, was also sitting there.

Atta Tarar said that Imran Khan had also defended Farah Gogi, who was allegedly involved in mega corruption during the PTI government in Punjab.

Tarar said the PTI chief was using delaying tactics in Toshakhana, Tyrian White and foreign funding cases against him, and openly protecting people around him who were facing corruption charges.

He said that the PML-N believed in supremacy of law and upholding of the Constitution. He said that the PTI leadership should face charges in the courts as nobody was above the law.

He said the PML-N leadership always presented themselves for accountability whereas Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for just having an aqama.

Replying to a question, he said that the PML-N was ever ready to go into elections as party Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was already running a public campaign; however, the party had submitted a written application for formation of a full court of the Supreme Court to hear suo motu proceedings regarding delay in Punjab and KP elections.