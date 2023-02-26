UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Protecting Party's Corrupt Elements: Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PTI chief protecting party's corrupt elements: Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was protecting the people around him who had been accused of corruption, and cases had been registered against them.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretariat in Model Town here, he said that a man, who had admitted to give bribe to a PTI leader for getting employment on forged documents, was sitting next Imran Khan during his press conference on Saturday. The PTI leader, who had allegedly received the bribe money, was also sitting there.

Atta Tarar said that Imran Khan had also defended Farah Gogi, who was allegedly involved in mega corruption during the PTI government in Punjab.

Tarar said the PTI chief was using delaying tactics in Toshakhana, Tyrian White and foreign funding cases against him, and openly protecting people around him who were facing corruption charges.

He said that the PML-N believed in supremacy of law and upholding of the Constitution. He said that the PTI leadership should face charges in the courts as nobody was above the law.

He said the PML-N leadership always presented themselves for accountability whereas Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for just having an aqama.

Replying to a question, he said that the PML-N was ever ready to go into elections as party Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was already running a public campaign; however, the party had submitted a written application for formation of a full court of the Supreme Court to hear suo motu proceedings regarding delay in Punjab and KP elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Suo Motu Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Farah Man Money Sunday Muslim Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

43 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

1 hour ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

2 hours ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.