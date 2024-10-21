PTI Chief Seeks Court Nod For Personal Medical Check-up
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission for his personal doctors to conduct a medical examination.
Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case on Tuesday.
In the application, the petitioner requested the court to allow Dr. Asim Yousuf, Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Samina Niazi to carry out the check-up based on a 15-day routine schedule. The PTI founder’s legal team, led by Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry, filed the application, arguing that his personal doctors have been denied access.
In the petition, the legal team adopted stance that the PTI founder, who is 72 years old, had previously scheduled an examination with Dr. Asim on October 15, but access was not granted. These doctors are familiar with his medical history and should be allowed to perform the check-up in accordance with the regular schedule. In addition to Dr. Asim and Dr. Niazi, an ENT specialist has also been requested for an immediate evaluation.
The petition Names the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail as respondents.
