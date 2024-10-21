Open Menu

PTI Chief Seeks Court Nod For Personal Medical Check-up

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission for his personal doctors to conduct a medical examination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission for his personal doctors to conduct a medical examination.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case on Tuesday.

In the application, the petitioner requested the court to allow Dr. Asim Yousuf, Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Samina Niazi to carry out the check-up based on a 15-day routine schedule. The PTI founder’s legal team, led by Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry, filed the application, arguing that his personal doctors have been denied access.

In the petition, the legal team adopted stance that the PTI founder, who is 72 years old, had previously scheduled an examination with Dr. Asim on October 15, but access was not granted. These doctors are familiar with his medical history and should be allowed to perform the check-up in accordance with the regular schedule. In addition to Dr. Asim and Dr. Niazi, an ENT specialist has also been requested for an immediate evaluation.

The petition Names the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail as respondents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail October Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

17 minutes ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

43 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

43 minutes ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

43 minutes ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

17 minutes ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

43 minutes ago
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

43 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

43 minutes ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

17 minutes ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

43 minutes ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

43 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan