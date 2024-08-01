PTI Chief Seeks Power By Creating Conflicts: Khawaja Asif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that founder Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) is trying to seek power by creating conflicts among the national institutions.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI chief is dreaming to regain power after the retirement of chief justice.
“He wished to be the ultimate beneficiary of the fight among state institutions, but will prove wrong,” he said.
He said that changing political stances and tactics was the hallmark of Khan's approach over the years.
Despite all political gimmicks, he said he will eventually have to face the reality of his position, he added.
Answering a question regarding Khan’s recent offer for dialogue, he described it as "testing the waters," implying that Khan is probing for a reaction.
Minister further said that Imran Khan always prioritized power above all else.
He said, “All these tactics were desperate attempts to regain public support, which he has waned due to policies of "anarchy and hatred."
Answering a question regarding economic situation, he blamed Khan's government for bringing the country to the brink of bankruptcy.
The current government was working to rectify the situation and positive results have been showing now.
