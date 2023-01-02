PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PM aide has dismissed rumors of Pakistan's bankruptcy and assured that the economic situation is expected to improve in 'a few weeks' time’.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2022) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira says the PTI Chairman Imran Khan is spreading chaos in the country through baseless statements.

Talking to a private media channel, he dismissed rumors of Pakistan's bankruptcy and assured that the economic situation is expected to improve in 'a few weeks' time’.

Qamar Zaman Kaira urged the PTI Chief to play his constitutional role by staying in assemblies and remaining part of the political process.

Talking about postponement of local bodies elections in Islamabad, he said carrying out the Court's decision to conduct the elections within 12 to 14 hours was almost impossible.

A day earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for his senseless tweet on the occasion of New Year.

Taking to Twitter, she said Imran Khan is a strange person having no feelings for happy occasions.

The Minister said that a person like Imran who did not know how to share others' happiness and sorrow, how would he think about the betterment of 220 million people.