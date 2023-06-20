PTI chief summoned in murder case of Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar    

, , , ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say the JIT, which was formed to investigate the murder case of Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, has summoned Imran Khan on June 26 in his "personal capacity".

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) A joint investigation team (JIT) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the murder case of Senior Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, the sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the JIT, which was formed to investigate the murder case of Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, has summoned Imran Khan on June 26 in his "personal capacity".

The summon notice is expected to be delivered to Imran Khan by Lahore police. It requests the former prime minister to appear before the JIT and provide evidence to prove his innocence.

Imran Khan was booked in the murder case of Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar, which was registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under charges of murder, terrorism, and others based on a complaint filed by the deceased's son.

Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was pursuing a treason case against the former prime minister when he was shot dead in Quetta at Almo Chowk by unidentified individuals.

Law enforcement agencies swiftly responded to the incident, cordoning off the crime scene and collecting evidence.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the killing and ordered the concerned authorities to arrest the culprits as soon as possible, while also seeking a report from the IGP Balochistan.