PTI chief to avoid politics of confrontation: Chandio

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI)' Chairman Imran Khan should show respect for the state institutions and avoid the politics of confrontation.

"PTI chief Imran Khan should join the government's flood relief efforts in different parts of the country which were under water after torrential rains and unprecedented floods", he said while talking to a private news channel .

He also condemned the former premier's controversial remarks against state institutions.