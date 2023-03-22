PTI chief to be accountable, answerable in front of courts: Mian Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman should be accountable and answerable in front of the court in his cases of 'Toshakhan' and 'Foreign Funding' as he must abide by rule of law.

"Imran Khan is trying to avoid cases against him by creating chaos in the country", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Imran Khan should respect the court orders.

Replying to a question, he said the government's agenda is not to arrest Imran Khan but we want the implementation of court orders.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said always respected the courts, adding the PML-N, leaders had paid honour to the verdicts of courts.

To another question about the narrative of conspiracy promoted by the PTI leader, he said that Imran Khan had fabricated propaganda by using the narrative of conspiracy.